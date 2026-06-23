Aoun held phone call with US Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio to discuss latest situation in Lebanon

Lebanese president, US officials discuss formation of trilateral cell with Iran to consolidate Lebanon ceasefire Aoun held phone call with US Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio to discuss latest situation in Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed with US officials on Tuesday the formation of a US-Lebanon-Iran trilateral cell to consolidate the ceasefire in Lebanon and monitor the implementation of related measures.

The discussions came during a phone call that Aoun had with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement.

The officials affirmed during the call that "arrangements regarding the structure and formation of this cell are currently under study," the statement said, adding that they also addressed the latest developments in Lebanon and the period following the Switzerland talks between Washington and Tehran.

Vance and Rubio expressed US support for the Lebanese government "in its approach to extend the state authority and strengthen its national sovereignty over all its territory through its army and security forces alone," it noted.

Aoun, for his part, thanked the US officials for Washington's interest in Lebanon "with the aim of ending the war there and strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state."

The call comes after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding entered into force on June 18, following its electronic signing by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement includes a provision committing the parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

