‘Lebanon is a sovereign state and negotiates on its own behalf,’ Joseph Aoun says

Lebanese president says Washington framework with Israel protects Lebanon’s rights, denies concessions ‘Lebanon is a sovereign state and negotiates on its own behalf,’ Joseph Aoun says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that the framework formula produced by the US-mediated negotiations with Israel protects Lebanon’s rights and “does not amount to surrender or concessions.”

Speaking while meeting delegations from the Beirut and Tripoli bar associations and economic bodies in the capital, Aoun said the framework that emerged from the talks “achieves the logic of the state” through the clauses it contains, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

“Lebanon is a sovereign state and negotiates on its own behalf,” Aoun said, adding that Beirut chose negotiations because they were “the best possible option after the failure of wars.”

He said the framework preserves Lebanon’s rights “judicially and on the ground.”

“We did not surrender and we did not give up our rights,” he stressed.

Aoun also said residents of southern Lebanon from all sects have the right to live safely and “should not repeatedly pay a heavy price in killing, destruction and displacement.”

The Lebanese president also rejected claims about seeking to dismiss the commander of the Lebanese army, Rodolphe Haykal, and heads of the country's security agencies.

“There is no truth to reports circulating about a desire to remove the army commander and the heads of the security services,” he said, stressing that their role is “fundamental to preserving security and extending the state's sovereignty.”

On Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.

However, Israel decided on Tuesday to postpone its withdrawal from two “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon, citing an alleged need to “wait until a joint monitoring mechanism is established with Beirut.”

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed more than 4,240 people, injured over 12,190, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.