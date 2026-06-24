Statement comes day after launch of US-mediated Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Washington

Lebanese president says talks with Israel separate from US-Iran meetings in Switzerland Statement comes day after launch of US-mediated Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Washington

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said negotiations with Israel in Washington are continuing on a separate track from last week's talks in Switzerland between the United States and Iran, during a meeting with a British parliamentary delegation, the presidency said.

"Work is underway to consolidate the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, to be followed by the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of residents, the release of prisoners and the start of reconstruction," Aoun said.

"The designation of 'pilot zones' remains under discussion pending Israeli approval," he said.

"The ongoing negotiations in Washington aim to establish a suitable foundation for a clear program that leads to achieving Lebanon's full demands, paving the way for real and lasting peace," Aoun said during a meeting with Dutch foreign and migration ministers on Tuesday.

"Lebanon has begun to regain its presence and decision-making and insists on negotiating by itself and for itself," he added.

The remarks come after the latest round of Lebanon-Israel talks began Tuesday in Washington, following four previous rounds that began in April as part of a process aimed at reaching an agreement between the two sides.

On Friday, the US State Department announced a new round of direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations to be held in Washington on June 23-25.

The talks come after the US-Iran memorandum of understanding entered into force on June 18, following its electronic signing by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement includes a provision committing the parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war.