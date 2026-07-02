Joseph Aoun says Ahmad al-Sharaa assures Damascus will stand alongside all Lebanese, not one side against another

Lebanese president says Syrian counterpart pledges 'new chapter' in bilateral ties Joseph Aoun says Ahmad al-Sharaa assures Damascus will stand alongside all Lebanese, not one side against another

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Thursday that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa pledged a "new chapter" in relations between the two countries, assuring him that Damascus would stand alongside all Lebanese rather than one side against another.

Al-Sharaa "told me that a new chapter has been opened between the two countries, in which Syria will not stand with one party against another, but rather alongside all Lebanese," Aoun said during talks with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Beirut, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

He reaffirmed Beirut's commitment to establishing "brotherly relations" with Damascus based on cooperation, coordination, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

“We are keen on Syria's stability just as Syria is keen on Lebanon's stability,” Aoun added.

He also welcomed coordination between the two countries, particularly on border security and efforts to prevent the smuggling of people and weapons.

Aoun noted that al-Sharaa had repeatedly assured him during meetings and phone calls that “Syria's role will not be like it was in the past.”

The Lebanese president also welcomed the formation of a joint higher committee between the two countries to safeguard the interests of Lebanon and Syria alike.

For his part, al-Shaibani conveyed greetings from al-Sharaa and delivered a formal invitation for Aoun to visit Damascus.

According to the presidency, the Syrian foreign minister said his visit was intended to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance coordination between the two countries, particularly in the economic sphere.