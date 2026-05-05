Lebanese president says direct talks with Israel ‘only remaining path to achieving a lasting peace’ Joseph Aoun urges end to war, full army deployment in south

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Tuesday that direct negotiations with Israel are “the only remaining path to achieving a lasting peace,” as he pledged to continue efforts to end the war

Speaking during a meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda with a delegation from southern towns, Aoun said, "When the south suffers, all of Lebanon is affected. It is time for the south, and all of Lebanon, to find relief.”

He said he remains committed to ending the Israeli war and ensuring that peace is “lasting, not temporary.”

“I stand with our people in the south and appreciate their resilience despite the difficult conditions and their attachment to their land and property,” he added.

Aoun said his efforts are aimed at serving all Lebanese, stressing that “the path of direct negotiations (with Israel) is the only one left after other options, including war, have been exhausted.”

He also urged the Lebanese army to fully resume its role in the south, saying it should be the sole authority responsible for security there.

“Everyone must rally around the army and security forces; otherwise, the loss will affect all,” he said.

Aoun described civil peace as a “red line,” warning that any actions undermining it would ultimately benefit Israel.

On Monday, Aoun reaffirmed that “there is no turning back on the path of negotiations because we have no other option” and “the timing is not right now for a meeting with the Israeli prime minister."

"The objectives set in any negotiation process are based on Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories and the return of prisoners; all these are rights that Lebanon has been demanding for years,” he added.

Lebanese and Israeli officials held two rounds of talks in Washington on April 14 and 23 as a prelude to possible peace negotiations. Israel, however, has continued strikes despite a ceasefire announced April 17 and set to run through May 17.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance group, has repeatedly rejected negotiations, saying it is not bound by the talks and remains committed to armed resistance.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since 1948.

Since March 2, Israel has waged a deadly offensive against Lebanon that has killed 2,702 people, wounded 8,31, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to official figures.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to violate the agreement daily with airstrikes and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul