Lebanese premier meets UN rights chief, backs collection of evidence on war crimes Prime Minister Nawaf Salam voices support for UN team documenting violations of international humanitarian law since October 2023

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Monday with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and reaffirmed his government's support for the continued collection and documentation of evidence related to war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.

During the meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, Salam welcomed Turk and his delegation and commended the work of the UN team of experts preparing a report on violations of international humanitarian law committed since October 2023, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Salam said the Lebanese government supports the team's continued efforts to gather and preserve evidence related to acts that could constitute war crimes.

He stressed the importance of documenting such evidence through an impartial international body such as the UN.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, but it does not include a timetable for the withdrawal. Instead, it links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,232 others since March 2.

​​​​​​​Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.