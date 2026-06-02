Religious leaders call for support for displaced people, backing for Lebanese army

Lebanese Muslim-Christian summit warns Israeli attacks threaten all of Lebanon Religious leaders call for support for displaced people, backing for Lebanese army

A Muslim-Christian spiritual summit in Lebanon called Tuesday for an end to Israeli attacks on the country, warning that the ongoing assaults pose a threat to the entire Arab country.

The summit, held in Beirut at the invitation of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna, brought together the heads of Lebanon’s major religious communities.

In a final statement read by former Education Minister Abbas Halabi, participants voiced support for efforts by the Lebanese government to secure a comprehensive ceasefire and preserve the country’s rights.

The statement stressed that confronting Israeli attacks “requires national unity and a sovereign national decision,” warning that Israeli killings, displacement and occupation of some parts of Lebanon “do not mean that other areas are safe from danger.”

It also called on the international community and Arab countries to help Lebanon by supporting displaced civilians and contributing to reconstruction efforts.

The summit urged Lebanese citizens to rally behind state institutions and the Lebanese army while promoting respect for religions and religious symbols.

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Abdul Latif Derian described the gathering as a “summit of hope and optimism,” saying the country faces difficult circumstances as a result of Israeli attacks and requires stronger internal solidarity.

For his part, Abi Al-Muna emphasized dialogue and national unity, saying religious authorities should help bridge divisions rather than deepen them.

Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, deputy head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, warned that Lebanon faces serious dangers and called for adherence to the principle of “a strong and just state” while rejecting sectarian projects.

The summit was held amid continuing Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement Monday of a ceasefire following a recent escalation in hostilities.

At least eight people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon in violation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 that was later extended until early July.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 3,433 people have been killed and 10,395 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The conflict has displaced more than one million people and caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools, healthcare facilities, mosques and churches.