Military says serviceman died nearly 3 months after being injured in Nabatieh district

Lebanese army death toll rises to 30 after soldier dies from wounds in Israeli strike Military says serviceman died nearly 3 months after being injured in Nabatieh district

The death toll for the Lebanese army rose to 30 on Wednesday after a soldier died from wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon nearly three months ago.

A military statement said Mohammed Suleiman Al-Ahmad died from injuries he suffered in an Israeli strike that targeted him in the Qaqaait al-Jisr area of the Nabatieh district March 17.

With his death, the number of Lebanese soldiers killed since March has risen to 30, according to official figures.

The announcement came as Lebanon reported an increase in casualties from ongoing Israeli attacks.

Figures released Wednesday said the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 3,696, with 11,413 injured.

Israeli attacks continue on a near-daily basis despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was later extended by the US until early July.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul