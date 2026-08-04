Government authorities blame Houthi-planted explosive device, with no reports of immediate comment from group

Landmine explosion kills 4 members of same family, wounds 6 in western Yemen Government authorities blame Houthi-planted explosive device, with no reports of immediate comment from group

Four civilians from the same family were killed and six others injured late Monday when a landmine exploded in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province, according to government authorities on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Hodeidah Governorate’s Media Office, citing the government’s Human Rights Office, said the explosion occurred near Bir Al-Zaafaran, north of Al-Durayhimi district in southern Hodeidah.

The statement accused the Houthi group of planting the explosive device, describing the incident as one of the deadliest to hit the province. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the allegation.

It warned that Hodeidah remains one of Yemen’s most heavily contaminated provinces with landmines, explosive devices, and other remnants of war, which it blamed on what it described as the Houthis’ widespread and indiscriminate mining.

The UN warned in May 2023 that millions of landmines and explosive remnants of war continue to obstruct humanitarian access across Yemen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also warned in July 2023 that unexploded ordnance poses a threat to millions of Yemenis.

According to official Yemeni estimates, more than 2 million landmines have been planted across the country since the conflict between government forces and the Houthis began nearly 12 years ago, killing thousands of civilians in several provinces.