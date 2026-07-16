Kuwait says its air defenses are responding to ‘hostile’ drones as Bahrain sounds air raid sirens Army says interceptions follow Iranian attack, while Bahraini authorities urge public to seek nearest safe place

Kuwait said early Thursday that its air defenses were responding to “hostile” drones following what the army described as an Iranian attack, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged people to seek shelter.

The Kuwaiti army said air defense systems were intercepting the incoming drones, adding that any explosions heard across parts of the country would result from those interceptions.

It urged the public to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said air raid sirens had been activated and urged people to head to the nearest safe place.

The latest developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

