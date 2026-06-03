Kuwait says 1 killed, 63 injured in Iranian attacks, retains ‘full right’ to respond Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry says Iranian attacks targeted ‘civilian and vital’ facilities, including Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait said Wednesday that Iranian strikes killed one person, injured 63 others and damaged key facilities, including diplomatic missions, stressing it “reserves the full right” to respond to the attacks.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Iran's "brutal and continued attacks" using ballistic missiles and drones, saying the latest strikes early Wednesday targeted “civilian and vital” facilities, including Kuwait International Airport.

The ministry said the attacks resulted in one death, multiple injuries and damage to critical infrastructure, including diplomatic missions.

Health Ministry spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said 63 people were injured in the attacks, including seven who underwent major emergency surgeries.

He added in a statement the injured people included airport employees and travelers, with injuries ranging from fractures and head injuries to brain hemorrhage, and limb amputations.

The Foreign Ministry said Kuwait retains its "full and inherent right" to take appropriate measures in response to the attacks “in accordance with international law.”

Kuwait "categorically rejects" Iran's "blatant aggressive attacks," the ministry said, adding that the strikes fuel escalation, heighten regional tensions and undermine security and stability in the region.

The attacks constitute a "flagrant violation" of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, it said.

The ministry stressed that Kuwait's security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents are a "red line that cannot be crossed," warning that the repeated attacks reflect a "systematic aggressive approach" that the country "will neither accept nor tolerate."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that the attacks targeted US bases in Kuwait in retaliation for a US strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran early Wednesday.