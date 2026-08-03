Oil Minister Al-Roumi says new bypass pipeline would be built through consultations with Saudi Arabia, UAE, other countries

Kuwait discusses oil pipeline with Arab neighbors to bypass Strait of Hormuz: Minister Oil Minister Al-Roumi says new bypass pipeline would be built through consultations with Saudi Arabia, UAE, other countries

Kuwait is holding talks with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to build a new crude oil export pipeline that would bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the Kuwaiti oil minister said.

Oil Minister Tariq Sulaiman Al-Roumi told Japan's Kyodo news agency that one proposed route would connect Kuwait through Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea or Oman, while another would link the country to the UAE's Fujairah port.

Al-Roumi said the project would be developed through consultations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries.

"We are currently looking for the best and most cost-effective option," he said, describing the project as "huge."

Al-Roumi said Kuwait's oil exports have "completely stopped" due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that rebuilding some attacked oil storage tanks would take "at least a year."

Kuwait had been one of Japan's major crude suppliers before the US and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February.

Al-Roumi said Kuwait, which lies deep inside the Gulf, cannot export oil while the strategic waterway remains blocked. "As long as the strait remains blocked, oil exports are zero," he said.

Describing Japan as one of Kuwait's "strategic clients" for crude oil and refined products, Al-Roumi said discussions were also being held to boost strategic reserves in friendly countries.

He condemned Iranian missile and drone strikes on Kuwait and other Gulf states, saying Kuwait has not launched any attacks against Iran.

"All our vital facilities, including the oil sector, are protected by air defenses," he said, adding that Kuwait plans to further strengthen its air defense capabilities following the crisis.