Jordan strikes drug, arms smuggling sites in southern Syria

The Jordanian armed forces said they carried out strikes early Sunday targeting sites used by drug and arms smugglers along the kingdom’s northern border in southern Syria, according to state news agency, Petra.

The military said the operation struck facilities and warehouses used as launch points for smuggling operations into Jordan, adding that the sites were identified based on intelligence information and destroyed in precision strikes.

The strikes come amid a rise in smuggling attempts, with the military saying the action was to prevent the flow of drugs and weapons into the country.

Meanwhile, Al-Ikhbariya TV in Syria, citing sources, said Jordanian warplanes struck a site believed to house weapons and narcotics in Shahba village in Suwayda province.

The strikes also reportedly targeted areas near a former state security branch in the city, with drone activity and ambulance movements observed.

Jordan has, in recent years, carried out similar strikes targeting drug trafficking networks along its northern border with Syria

The strikes come as Syria’s new administration moves to strengthen security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Ba'ath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.