Jordan says air defenses intercepted 10 of 13 ballistic missiles entering airspace: Reports Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US Marine base in Jordan

Jordanian air defenses intercepted 10 of 13 ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom’s airspace, while three fell in remote areas, the Jordan News Agency reported Wednesday.

The report came amid heightened tensions in the region and a second Iranian missile attack directed toward Jordan in less than 48 hours.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier that it had targeted a US Marine base in Jordan, known as “Camp Titin,” with ballistic missiles in retaliation for a US strike on a residence hosting a wedding ceremony in Sirik County, in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

The IRGC claimed that numerous US soldiers were killed in the attack, while the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that it had launched strikes against IRGC targets inside Iran. Iranian officials said an initial assessment showed at least four people were killed and 50 injured after a US strike hit a residence and wedding ceremony in Kuhestek.