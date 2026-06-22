Occupier group filed lawsuit against the Rajabi family in Silwan’s Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, claiming ownership of their home

Jerusalemite family faces Israeli lawsuit seeking over $416,000 for living in their home Occupier group filed lawsuit against the Rajabi family in Silwan’s Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, claiming ownership of their home

An Israeli occupier group filed a lawsuit against a Palestinian family seeking more than $400,000 for living in their home in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, claiming ownership of the land on which the property was built, the Jerusalem Governorate said on Monday.

“In a new escalation targeting the Palestinian presence in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the colonial Ateret Cohanim association filed a financial lawsuit before the Jerusalem District Court against the family of Zuheir al-Rajabi and his brothers,” the governorate said in a statement.

The legal action demands that the Rajabi family pay about 1.539 million shekels ($416,000) as “usage fees” for the building where they live in Batn al-Hawa, it said.

The measure aims to force the family to pay money for the past seven years for living in their own home, effectively imposing “retroactive rent” on families threatened with eviction and the seizure of their homes, the governorate added.

The lawsuit came after an Israeli court gave the family until May 17, 2026, to carry out an eviction order before the family succeeded in obtaining a decision freezing enforcement for 60 days, it said.

The group also demanded a monthly payment of 18,322 shekels (about $4,950), starting from the date the lawsuit was filed until the actual eviction is carried out, in addition to court fees, attorney fees and legal expenses, the governorate said.

This is the first time an occupier group has demanded such a large sum as “usage fees” in Batn al-Hawa, after years of relying on eviction lawsuits and direct home-seizure cases.

“The move points to a dangerous shift toward using financial blackmail as a parallel tool to forced displacement plans, increasing pressure on families in Jerusalem,” it said.

Ateret Cohanim claims its lawsuits are based on ownership claims by Yemeni Jews dating to 1881 over an area of about 5.2 dunams (1.3 acres) in the neighborhood, the governorate said.

Those claims have been used in recent years in settlement and displacement cases, it added.

More than 84 families, including about 700 Jerusalemites, have faced similar lawsuits since 2015, while 33 families have been forcibly displaced in recent years and their homes seized, the governorate said.

Evictions of Palestinian families in Batn al-Hawa have taken place in recent years under Israeli court rulings, but the pace of evictions has accelerated this year.

The neighborhood was established in the 1950s, but Israeli occupier groups claim it was built on land owned by Jews before 1948 and have demanded the removal of Palestinian residents from their homes.

Silwan, where Batn al-Hawa is located, is the town most targeted by illegal settlement activity in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul