Italy urges Israel to verify use of rubber bullets against Gaza flotilla activists Rome closely monitoring situation as detained Italians transferred to Israeli custody

Italy has asked for an urgent clarification from Israel after reports said Tel Aviv's naval forces used force against vessels involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to reach the Gaza Strip.

Twenty-seven Italian nationals aboard the flotilla have been detained after Israeli forces intercepted the boat, according to the Italian Foreign Ministry, known as the Farnesina. Officials said the vessels are expected to be brought to the port of Ashdod.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged Israel to urgently verify reports from activists who said rubber bullets or other projectiles were used against flotilla vessels.

He called for “an urgent verification of the use of force” following conflicting accounts of the incident.

The flotilla, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, includes international activists attempting to reach Gaza by sea.

The ANSA news agency said Italian spokesperson Maria Elena Delia indicated that Israeli naval vessels fired on or struck multiple boats, including one sailing under the Italian flag.

“The Israeli navy ships are firing projectiles, the type of which we don't know; we don't know if they're real or rubber,” Delia said in a video statement.

She added that six boats were reportedly hit, including the vessel Girolama, which she said was flying the Italian flag. She described the situation as “extremely serious,” even if non-lethal ammunition was used.

An Israeli spokesperson told ANSA that non-lethal measures were used after repeated warnings were issued to the vessels. The spokesperson added that no shots were fired directly at protesters and no injuries were reported.

“At no time were shots fired. After repeated warnings, non-lethal means were used against the vessel, and not against the protesters, as a warning,” said a statement.