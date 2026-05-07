Filming in Gaza was not an 'artistic luxury' but an 'ultimate act of survival,' says Everyday in Gaza director

Italy film winners denounce Gaza war at David di Donatello award ceremony Filming in Gaza was not an 'artistic luxury' but an 'ultimate act of survival,' says Everyday in Gaza director

Messages of support for Gaza dominated Italy’s David di Donatello award ceremony, where filmmakers and artists used the stage in Rome to highlight the genocide and humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

At the 71st edition of the awards held at Cinecitta Studios, several winners addressed Gaza from the stage, with speeches focusing on war, artistic responsibility and solidarity.

Omar Rammal, art director of the short film, Everyday in Gaza, said the filming was done under extreme conditions.

“This is a film made under fire and bombs,” he said, adding that “the camera operators carried cameras in one hand and their pain in the other.”

“Filming was not an artistic luxury,” Rammal said. “It was the ultimate act of survival.”

Rammal added that the film was made by a crew working inside Gaza under bombardment, while he directed it remotely.

“As we celebrate cinema and beauty in Europe tonight, we cannot ignore a painful reality,” he said, referring to the suffering of civilians and filmmakers in Gaza.

“Art is not just about images, but also about stance and responsibility,” he said, calling on artists to acknowledge ongoing violence.

Lino Musella, who won Best Supporting Actor for Nonostante, also addressed Gaza in his speech.

“Art is a threat to autocrats and fascists,” he said, quoting Robert De Niro, before thanking “all the women and men of the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

He said he would continue to speak out against global injustices and repeated: “Free Palestine.”

Other winners also made references to Gaza and Palestine.

Set designers Andrea Castorina and Marco Martucci dedicated their award to children and Palestinians, while sound designer Gianluca Scarlata appeared on stage with a Palestinian-themed bag.

“Let’s continue to talk about Gaza,” he said.

The top prize for Best Film went to Le Citta di Pianura directed by Francesco Sossai.

On April 29, the Israeli military intercepted boats affiliated with the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off Crete. The initiative was the second humanitarian mission to Gaza launched by the Global Sumud Flotilla after a September 2025 attempt ended with an Israeli raid on ships in international waters and the arrest of hundreds of international activists.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007. About 1.5 million Palestinians in the enclave have been displaced after two years of war that began in October 2023.