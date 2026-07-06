Physicians for Human Rights says court directed government to file its response to petition by Tuesday

Israel's Supreme Court gives government deadline in case of 14 detained Gaza doctors Physicians for Human Rights says court directed government to file its response to petition by Tuesday

Israel's Supreme Court has given the government until Tuesday to respond to a petition seeking the release of 14 Palestinian doctors from Gaza held without charge or trial, the Israel-based Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) organization said Sunday.

PHR said the court ordered the government to address the detention of the doctors, including Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, whose lawyers say he has suffered repeated beatings and faces life-threatening health conditions.

The petition was filed on April 30, but the government repeatedly sought extensions before the court set a final deadline, the organization said.

Abu Safiya's lawyer, Nasser Awdeh, said his client has sustained serious injuries from repeated physical assaults and that his health is rapidly deteriorating.

PHR has also asked the court to allow a judge, a cardiologist and a team of lawyers to visit Abu Safiya at the detention facility.