Attack hit town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, no details yet available on casualties or property damage

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanon despite US-mediated deal Attack hit town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, no details yet available on casualties or property damage

Israeli forces carried out an attack in southern Lebanon early Wednesday, in the latest violation of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli warplanes struck the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said in a brief report.

No further details were immediately available on casualties or property damage.

The violation came amid continued tensions between Israel and Lebanon following the outbreak of a new round of hostilities on March 2.

Israel has launched extensive attacks on Lebanon since March 2, claiming they targeted Hezbollah, while the group responded with attacks against Israel, effectively ending the ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

US-led diplomatic efforts led to the signing of a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon in June, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there and the disarmament of armed groups.