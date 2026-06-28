Escalation comes 2 days after Lebanon, Israel signed US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington

Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation Escalation comes 2 days after Lebanon, Israel signed US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Sunday targeting the vicinities of Deir Seryan and Taybeh towns in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

No casualties were immediately reported in the attacks.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli army forces also detonated explosives and set fire to homes in the southern town of Khiam.

An Israeli drone was also seen flying over Beirut's southern suburbs.

The escalation comes just two days after Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered framework agreement that provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unnamed pilot areas.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed at least 4,246 people, injured 12,190 others, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul