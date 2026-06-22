Israeli attacks have killed 1,021 Palestinians, injured 3,249 others since ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

Israeli strikes kill Palestinian student, paramedic, injure 4 in latest Gaza ceasefire violation Israeli attacks have killed 1,021 Palestinians, injured 3,249 others since ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

A Palestinian student and paramedic were killed and four other people were wounded in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews transferred the body of a 17-year-old girl and three wounded people to its Al-Saraya Field Hospital after a strike hit a civilian vehicle in front of Al-Rahab Mall, west of Gaza City.

According to witnesses, several missiles hit the vehicle in the Rimal neighborhood. The site is a busy and densely populated area, especially as high school students were arriving to sit for their exams.

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A medical source said a paramedic was also killed and another person seriously injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed 1,021 Palestinians and injured 3,249 others since the ceasefire.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed 73,032 people, injured over 173,30 and caused massive destruction to about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.

*Writing by Lina Altawell and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul