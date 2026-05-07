Israeli strikes kill at least 11 across southern Lebanon, hit civil defense teams Raids target vehicles, homes, commercial areas in Nabatieh and Tyre districts

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens Thursday across southern Lebanon, with attacks also targeting civil defense teams and causing widespread destruction in residential neighborhoods despite a ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

Two people were killed in a strike targeting a car in the town of Ain Baal in Tyre district, said Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Two others were killed in a separate strike on a pickup truck along Habboush Road in Nabatieh district.

In Harouf, one person was killed and three injured after an airstrike on a house.

Another strike on the city of Nabatieh killed one person and wounded an unspecified number of others while causing extensive destruction to homes and commercial shops.

One person was also killed in a strike on Deir al-Zahrani that destroyed a building, while another person was killed and several wounded in a raid on the town of Doueir.

Additional strikes killed one person in Ain Baal and another in an attack targeting a motorcycle near the Breqaa junction in Nabatieh district.

A separate strike on a truck near Safa station on the Meifadoun road also killed one person.

Two people were injured in a strike on the Toul area in Nabatieh district that targeted a civil defense team and damaged an ambulance.

Another strike targeted a civil defense crew in Majdal Selm in Marjayoun district, causing an unspecified number of injuries.

Civil defense workers in Aadshit were also targeted while evacuating an injured person, according to local reports.

Other attacks wounded at least one person in Doueir and another in Jouaiya in Tyre district.

Several people were also reported injured in a strike on the central square of Doueir, which destroyed homes and damaged a mosque and commercial shops.

Lebanese media reported Israeli artillery shelling and drone strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, including the towns of Habboush, Deir al-Zahrani, Kfour, Deir Kifa, and Hannawiyah as well as the main road between Khirbet Selm and Qalawiya.

NNA also said that Israeli drones flew at low altitude above Beirut and its suburbs.

In response, Hezbollah launched eight attacks on Israeli targets in southern Lebanon, which it said targeted two tanks, a military bulldozer and a command center, as well as three gatherings of soldiers and military vehicles.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people, wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.