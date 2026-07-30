At least 37 others, most of them children, injured in attacks across Khan Younis, central Gaza and Gaza City

Israeli strikes kill 6 Palestinians, including 2 children, in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire At least 37 others, most of them children, injured in attacks across Khan Younis, central Gaza and Gaza City

Israeli strikes killed six Palestinians, including two children, and injured 37 others, most of them children, across the Gaza Strip early Thursday.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Abdullah Nasser al-Balaawi, 20, and 8-year-old Ratel Mahmoud Abdullah were killed, while five others, including children, were injured in an Israeli strike on a displacement tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of the city, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a missile fired from an Israeli helicopter struck the tent, where displaced Palestinians were sleeping near the Applied College area in Al-Mawasi, killing two people and injuring five others.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army shelled areas south of Khan Younis, while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward Al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah. No casualties were reported.

In the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, child Zaid Mohammed Nofal was killed and four Palestinians were injured in a strike targeting an apartment opposite the municipality building, a medical source at Shuhadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital told Anadolu.

In another attack, two Palestinians were killed and 10 others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a man riding a bicycle near Yarmouk Stadium on Al-Wehda Street in central Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in a drone strike targeting a group of civilians in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

In a separate attack, four Palestinians were injured, one of them critically, in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of civilians near the Abdul Aal intersection on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City, the source said.

In Gaza City, 13 Palestinians, most of them children, were seriously injured in an airstrike targeting an apartment in the Al-Bassam building near Salah al-Din School in the Al-Nasr neighborhood west of the city, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the strike sparked a fire in the apartment before local volunteers and civil defense teams extinguished the blaze.

Israeli artillery also heavily shelled areas east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, accompanied by intense gunfire from military vehicles stationed east of the so-called "yellow line."

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks across Gaza, killing 1,214 Palestinians and injuring 3,977 others, most of them women and children, while causing widespread destruction.

With US support, Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.