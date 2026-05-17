Israeli strikes kill 5, injure 15 in southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violations Several children among casualties

Five people, including two children, were killed and 15 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a child was among three people killed in strikes targeting the town of Tayr Falsayh in Tyre. Eight people were also wounded, including three children.

Two more people, including a child, were killed, and three others injured in attacks in Tair Debba in Tyre, the ministry said.

Israeli strikes also injured two people in the town of Zrarieh in Sidon, and two others in Jebchit in the Nabatieh district.

The attacks were the latest violations of a fragile ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 9,000, and displaced more than 1.6 million -- about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.