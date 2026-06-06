Israeli strikes in Lebanon kills 10 people, including 3 Lebanese army members Israeli strike targets military vehicle in southern Lebanon amid Tel Aviv's continued truce violations, according to Lebanese army

10 people, including three members of the Lebanese army, were killed on Saturday in continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon despite a truce in effect since April 17.

An Israeli airstrike occurred on a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, killed two Lebanese army officers, holding the ranks of brigadier and captain, as well as a soldier, the Lebanese army said through US social media company X.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," the Lebanese Presidency also noted in a statement on X.

Aoun considered the attack "a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty," calling on the international community to "put an end to these repeated attacks," according to the statement.

The Israeli army also admitted it launched the strike, claiming that “the vehicle was traveling through an active combat zone that had been evacuated.”

In a separate incident, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that six people were killed and four others injured after an Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon.

Another person was killed in a drone strike targeting a car on the highway in Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh district, it added.

The Israeli army continues its attacks in Lebanon despite the fragile ceasefire in place and amid continued diplomatic efforts to preserve it and prevent its collapse.

More than 3,550 people have been killed and over 10,800 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.