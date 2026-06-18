Iranian officials say halting Israeli military actions across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, among key objectives of Iran-US memorandum

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 3, injure 3 despite US-Iran deal coming into force Iranian officials say halting Israeli military actions across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, among key objectives of Iran-US memorandum

Three people were killed and three others injured Thursday in Israeli drone strikes targeting two cars in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media, despite a US-Iran understanding aimed at ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, taking effect.

A strike hit a vehicle near the Kfar Tebnit-Arnon roundabout in the Nabatieh area, killing two people, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

A young man was also killed in the town of Zebdine in a dawn drone strike that targeted him, simultaneously with artillery shelling on Jabal al-Ahmar on the outskirts of the town, the agency said.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the southern Lebanese town of Beit Yahoun, wounding two people, the agency said.

The attacks came amid continued tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border despite the recently signed agreement between Washington and Tehran that aims at ending hostilities following attacks launched by Israel and the US against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that halting Israeli military actions across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the key objectives of the Iran-US memorandum.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,912 people, injuring 11,873 others and displacing more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the latest conflict between the two sides. During the recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.