Israeli strike kills Palestinian in Gaza as army continues demolitions Israeli forces blow up buildings in Bani Suheila, shell northern Gaza in latest ceasefire violations

At least one Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday, while the Israeli army continued demolishing buildings and shelling areas across the enclave in the latest reported violations of the ceasefire in force since October 2025.

The developments came hours after the Palestinian presidency warned that Israel’s “daily killing policy” in the Gaza Strip, along with settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, could lead to an “uncontrollable explosion” of the situation.

A medical source told Anadolu that the body of Mohammad Najib Ashour and several wounded were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Ahli Arab Hospital after an Israeli drone strike targeted a young man riding a bicycle near the Asqula junction in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Ambulance crews also recovered the bodies of two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces near military deployment areas in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Local sources identified them as Bilal Hussein Abu Rabia and Hamza Imad Hamdouna, who had gone missing days earlier before their bodies were recovered Saturday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said seven Palestinians were killed and nine more bodies were recovered over the past 48 hours, while 16 others were injured.

The ministry said the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 73,090, with 173,553 injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army demolished Palestinian-owned buildings and facilities in areas under its control east of Bani Suheila near Khan Younis, triggering a large explosion but causing no reported casualties, according to Anadolu correspondents citing eyewitnesses.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued carrying out airstrikes, shootings and demolitions across Gaza.

Israel has expanded its control to around 70% of Gaza’s territory, confining Palestinians to less than 30% of the strip, according to local estimates.

The Israeli war on Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023 with US backing, has devastated nearly 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure and killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.