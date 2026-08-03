Attack marked 1st Israeli strike since Board of Peace urged Netanyahu to halt bombardment in Gaza

Israeli strike kills 2 Palestinians in new Gaza ceasefire violation Attack marked 1st Israeli strike since Board of Peace urged Netanyahu to halt bombardment in Gaza

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in an airstrike targeting their vehicle southwest of Gaza City on Monday evening, in another violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source told Anadolu that emergency crews recovered two bodies after a vehicle was struck in the Sheikh Ajlin area and transferred them to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

​​​​​​​The attack marked the first Israeli strike since the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, and board adviser Aryeh Lightstone urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt attacks in Gaza in compliance with US President Donald Trump’s plan.