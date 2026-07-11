Israel killed 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others since last October, according to Gaza Health Ministry

Israeli strike kills 1 Palestinian, injures 2 in central Gaza despite ceasefire Israel killed 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others since last October, according to Gaza Health Ministry

A Palestinian was killed and two others injured on Saturday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in force in the Gaza Strip since last October.

The body of the victim and two wounded Palestinians were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after the strike hit a vehicle traveling near Al-Nuwairi Hill, west of the camp, the medical sources said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, an Israeli drone fired at least four missiles at the vehicle and its surroundings.

Witnesses said the first missile struck the vehicle as it passed near Al-Nuwairi Hill. The second and third missiles targeted people attempting to flee after the initial strike, while the fourth landed near the vehicle as residents tried to reach and evacuate the wounded.

As of Saturday, Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza have killed 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others, according to Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 8, 2023, with more than 73,000 Palestinians killed and over 173,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures. Israeli attacks have also damaged or destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

