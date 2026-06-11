Israeli soldier wounded in drone attack in southern Lebanon Army Radio says female soldier sustained moderate injuries as concerns grow over Hezbollah drone attacks

An Israeli female soldier was wounded Thursday in an explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon, Israeli media said.

Army Radio reported that a female soldier “sustained moderate injuries” in a drone strike targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

According to figures published by the Israeli military, 1,302 Israeli soldiers have been wounded since the outbreak of the Iran war on Feb. 28. No data, however, was provided about the number of military deaths.

The military does not specify where casualties occur, but most have reportedly been injured in southern Lebanon and along Israel’s northern border.

Israel maintains strict censorship regarding the results of Hezbollah attacks, imposing restrictions on media coverage and warning against publishing images or information related to casualties or targeted locations.

Hezbollah’s drones have recently become a growing concern for Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a “major threat” and calling on the military to find a solution.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17, Israel has continued its assaults in Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,711 people, injuring 11,483 others, and displacing more than one million people, according to official figures.