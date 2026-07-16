Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has been held without charge since Dec. 2024 in underground Rakefet detention facility

Israeli rights group demands independent medical examination of detained Gaza hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has been held without charge since Dec. 2024 in underground Rakefet detention facility

An Israeli human rights organization called on Thursday for an independent medical examination of detained Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya after an assault on him by Israeli prison guards.

In a statement, Physicians for Human Rights-Israel (PHRI) said Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, told his lawyer Nasser Odeh that he had again been beaten by prison guards, injuring one of his fingers and causing bleeding.

According to the group, Abu Safiya has been held without charge since December 2024 in the underground Rakefet detention facility under harsh conditions.

PHRI quoted Abu Safiya as saying he was being held in isolation and that masked prison guards remained in an adjacent room during a visit by his lawyer and PHRI legal adviser Tamir Blank, close enough to overhear the conversation, preventing confidential communication with his lawyer.

The organization said Abu Safiya underwent a medical examination and X-rays, but was not informed of the results. It added that the pain medication provided to him was discontinued after only a few days.

Abu Safiya also requested to be transferred from the Rakefet facility, released from solitary confinement and provided with adequate medical care, including an examination by an ophthalmologist, the return of his prescription glasses and the resumption of pain medication, the statement said.

PHRI called for an independent medical examination of Abu Safiya and independent judicial oversight of both his detention conditions and allegations of abuse.

The organization said the developments come as it pursues a petition seeking the release of 14 Palestinian doctors from Gaza, including Abu Safiya, who are being held by Israel without charge or trial.

According to PHRI, the Israeli government asked the court to dismiss the petition without holding a hearing, while the court instructed the petitioners to respond to the state's argument by July 19.

The court will decide whether to proceed with the case after receiving the response, the organization said, noting that no hearing has yet been scheduled.

Israeli forces detained Abu Safiya on Dec. 27, 2024, during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, amid Israel's military offensive on the enclave.

He appeared noticeably thinner than at the time of his arrest during a video appearance before an Israeli court on June 10.

According to Palestinian prisoners' organizations, Israel is holding around 9,500 Palestinian detainees, including 350 children, 99 women and 3,244 administrative detainees, amid allegations of torture, starvation and medical neglect.