A Palestinian prisoners’ body warned Monday that the health of several women detainees in Israeli custody is deteriorating as prison authorities intensify raids, searches, and punitive measures.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said testimonies from women prisoners documented overcrowding, shortages of basic necessities, poor food, and medical neglect in prisons and interrogation centers.

It said the conditions are taking a growing physical and psychological toll on detainees.

Among them is Abeer Odeh from Tulkarem, in the West Bank, who suffers from asthma and problems affecting her esophagus and back, according to the commission.

Odeh, who underwent surgery before her detention, said she is only getting stomach medication despite needing other treatment.

She said prison authorities raided rooms holding women detainees at Damon Prison on Aug. 17 and carried out another crackdown the following day, forcing prisoners out and confiscating clothes and personal belongings.

The commission said Yasmine Shaaban from Jenin, in the West Bank, also requires medical treatment for a uterine condition.

Shaaban previously spent around nine years in Israeli prisons before being detained again in May 2025 and has since been issued five administrative detention orders.

It also reported that Nadine al-Daghamin from as-Samu, south of Hebron, suffers from a severe skin rash and allergies, while Shahd Adi from Beit Ummar has contracted scabies.

The commission said extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered Damon Prison on Aug. 19, where he threatened Palestinian prisoners and boasted about measures imposed on them.

It also raised concern over the health of 54-year-old Palestinian physician Dima Mohammed Amin, who was detained on Aug. 18.

Amin suffered symptoms of a heart attack and underwent cardiac catheterization, while also experiencing low blood sugar, unstable blood pressure, high cholesterol, and dizziness, the commission said.

After a lawyer visited her at the Russian Compound interrogation center, Amin described shortages of food and clothing, repeated searches, shouting, and psychological pressure.

She also said women detainees were forcibly dragged from their cells and made to stand in a corner without being allowed to move.

The commission warned that her detention conditions pose further risks to her health and said she requires continuous medical care.

Around 92 Palestinian women are currently held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to the commission.

Palestinian figures put the total number of Palestinians in Israeli prisons as of early July at around 9,400, including more than 350 children, 3,244 administrative detainees and 1,320 people Israel classifies as “unlawful combatants.”