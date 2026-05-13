Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 3 major corruption cases

Israeli premier appears in Tel Aviv court for 87th hearing in corruption trial Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 3 major corruption cases

sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the District Court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for the 87th hearing in his ongoing corruption trial.

According to the public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu attended the hearing as proceedings continued in “Case 2000,” after questioning in the previous sessions had focused on “Cases 1000 and 4000.”

Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery and breach of trust in three cases that could lead to imprisonment if convicted.

The cases, known as “1000,” “2000” and “4000,” center on allegations that Netanyahu received valuable gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors, sought favorable media coverage from a newspaper publisher and granted regulatory benefits to a telecommunications executive in return for positive coverage on a news website.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and described the charges as politically motivated.​​​​​​​

In addition to the domestic corruption trial, the Israeli premier has been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people and injured over 172,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023.



*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul