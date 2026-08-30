Israeli police renew raid on UNRWA training center in occupied East Jerusalem Raid comes 2 days ater Israeli forces withdrew from Qalanbiya Training Center after 4-day incursion

Israeli police renewed a raid on the Qalandiya Training Center of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, Palestinian authorities said.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported the raid in a brief statement, without giving further details.

The raid came after Israeli forces withdrew from the site two days ago after a four-day incursion, triggering a widespread wave of criticism from Arab nations and the United Nations.

Israeli forces evacuated and seized the center on Tuesday and raised the Israeli flag in its courtyard before withdrawing on Friday. Israeli authorities also installed surveillance cameras inside the center and left figures depicting soldiers in some of its facilities, while municipal work continued, he added.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took part in the Aug. 25 raid and said there was “no place” for UNRWA in Jerusalem or Israel.

Established in 1952, the center provides vocational and technical training to hundreds of Palestinian refugees annually.

UNRWA on Saturday condemned the Israeli measures targeting the Qalandiya Training Center, including the raid and what the agency described as unlawful activities inside its buildings.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to fully resuming educational activities at the center.

The new raid comes amid mounting Israeli pressure on UNRWA. In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset passed two laws restricting the agency’s operations, including one banning its activities inside Israel, which took effect in early 2025.

In October 2025, the International Court of Justice affirmed Israel’s obligation to respect the inviolability of UN premises, including UNRWA facilities, and not interfere with the agency’s property and assets.

Despite the pressure, the UN General Assembly renewed UNRWA’s mandate for another three years in December 2025, allowing it to continue operating until June 2029.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 to provide assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees across its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.