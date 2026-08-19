Ashraf al-Awar released on bail after being detained at his home in Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, official from his office tells Anadolu

Israeli police release Palestinian minister of Jerusalem affairs after hours-long detention Ashraf al-Awar released on bail after being detained at his home in Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, official from his office tells Anadolu

Israeli police released Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ashraf al-Awar after detaining him for several hours at his home in the Silwan neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to an official from his office.

The official, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu that Israeli police released Awar after several hours in detention without providing a reason.

The Jerusalem Governorate, affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, said in a statement that Awar was released on bail without providing further details.

Israeli police did not immediately comment on the reason for the arrest.

Last year, Israeli authorities issued an order barring Awar from entering the occupied West Bank for six months, which was later extended.

The Palestinian Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs is based in the town of Al-Ram in the occupied West Bank, while Palestinian government meetings are held in Ramallah.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have intensified restrictions on Palestinian sporting, social, political and economic activities in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities have also stepped up settlement activity and demolitions of Palestinian homes while facilitating settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barring worshippers and preachers from the site.

Palestinians insist that occupied East Jerusalem is the capital of their future state, while Israel claims the entire city as its capital, a claim widely rejected by the international community.