Opposition leaders accuse prime minister of remaining silent after inflammatory remarks at ultra-Orthodox protest against military conscription as draft tensions deepen

Israeli opposition slams Netanyahu over silence after ultra-Orthodox leaders brand army 'teacher of gravest sins' Opposition leaders accuse prime minister of remaining silent after inflammatory remarks at ultra-Orthodox protest against military conscription as draft tensions deepen

Israeli opposition leaders on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of “complete silence” following inflammatory remarks made during an ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) protest, including claims that “the army teaches the gravest sins” and that “Israel is impure.”

The criticism comes amid escalating tensions over the conscription of Haredi Jews into the Israeli military, which is facing manpower shortages while fighting on multiple fronts for more than 1,000 days.

Hundreds of Haredi protesters gathered Monday night in Bnei Brak to demonstrate against the detention of ultra-Orthodox men who refused compulsory military service.

During the rally, Rabbi Aryeh Yezdi criticized Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and urged religious seminary students not to comply with military draft orders.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Yezdi told demonstrators: “The army teaches people to commit the gravest sins in this impure state. This entire army exists to desecrate the name of God.”

He also directed insults at Zamir, saying: “May the name of the accursed chief of staff be erased from memory... Do not fall into this trap. Do not join the army.”

Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said the gathering was organized “to protest against the judges and all the oppressive authorities.”

“When a yeshiva student is imprisoned in such a disgraceful manner, it is an insult to the honor of the Torah. That is why we have gathered,” he told the crowd.

Rabbi Shabtai Levy argued that “the reason we have not defeated Hamas and Hezbollah is because the Torah is not being respected.”

‘Government of cowards’

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the government’s response in a post on the US social media company X.

“The Haredim are inciting against our fighters, spilling the blood of the Chief of Staff,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers “are silent as fish. Not a word of condemnation, not a single arrest warrant for incitement to violence. Our soldiers are heroes; this government is a heap of cowards,” he added.

Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The prime minister relies on the political support of Haredi parties and has sought agreements with them on legislation they demand, particularly a law exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service, a move strongly opposed by the opposition.

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Naftali Bennett noted that Rabbi Yezdi receives a substantial state salary.

“In the next government, we’ll put an end to this,” he wrote on X.

“The rule is simple: Anyone who teaches against Zionism and against the State of Israel will not receive a single shekel from the state,” he added.

Government of draft dodgers

Former Defense Minister and Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman also condemned the remarks made at the Haredi rally.

“The unbridled incitement against the State of Israel and the Chief of Staff and the IDF (army) at the draft dodgers’ rally, with the participation of Knesset members from the coalition, is a national disgrace and a direct result of the draft-dodger government,” he wrote on X.

He added that the government “chose to provide political backing to the dodgers in order to maintain power - even at the cost of dismantling the IDF and destroying Israeli society.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also weighed in, writing on X that “even in times of deep discord, there is no place for curses, insults, or degrading language, certainly not when it comes to the supreme commander of the IDF and of our soldiers.”

“Public leaders are required to engage in responsible and respectful discourse. I condemn these statements in the strongest terms and call on all of us to act with respect and responsibility,” he added.

The Haredi community has continued protesting compulsory military service since Israel’s Supreme Court ruled on June 25, 2024, that ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted and that state funding should be withheld from religious institutions whose students refuse military service.

Senior rabbis, whose rulings are widely regarded by Haredim as religiously binding, have repeatedly urged followers to reject conscription and even “tear up” draft notices.

The ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 13% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million. Many oppose military service on religious grounds, arguing that they dedicate their lives to Torah study and that integration into secular society threatens their identity.

For decades, Haredi men have avoided conscription upon turning 18 by repeatedly deferring service while studying at religious seminaries until reaching the exemption age, currently set at 26.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has been engaged in military aggressions across multiple fronts, including its war in Gaza, wars in Lebanon and Iran, airstrikes in Yemen and Qatar, and ongoing ground incursions into Syria.



Israel has also occupied Palestinian territories and parts of Lebanon and Syria for decades, while rejecting withdrawal from those territories and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul