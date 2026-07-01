Ex-army chief Gadi Eisenkot, former PM Naftali Bennett reject Netanyahu’s claim Iran had nuclear bombs, say he is trying to frighten Israeli public

Israeli opposition leaders accuse Netanyahu of fabricating Iran nuclear claims Ex-army chief Gadi Eisenkot, former PM Naftali Bennett reject Netanyahu’s claim Iran had nuclear bombs, say he is trying to frighten Israeli public

Two senior Israeli opposition leaders on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of falsely claiming that Iran already possessed nuclear weapons, saying he was attempting to rewrite history and frighten the Israeli public by these allegations.

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, former Israeli army chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said that Netanyahu’s recent statements on Iran’s nuclear capabilities were false.

“Netanyahu said repugnant things. Iran had no nuclear bombs whatsoever. He is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public,” Eisenkot, who is also the head of Yashar party, was quoted as saying at a conference in central Israel.

The newspaper said Eisenkot was referring to comments Netanyahu made Tuesday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14, in which the prime minister said: “I entered Iran twice to save us from annihilation by atomic bombs that were already in their hands.”

Eisenkot, who served as Israel’s military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, announced Tuesday that he intends to run for prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the Together political alliance, also disputed Netanyahu's account, calling the statement false.

“Yesterday it was said that Iran already possessed nuclear bombs. That's a lie. It's an attempt to rewrite history,” Bennett said at the same conference.

He also criticized Netanyahu's handling of Iran's nuclear program during his years in office.

“When I entered office (2021 - 2022), I discovered something unimaginable - there was no plan,” Bennett said. “I kept asking, and I simply never received an answer from Netanyahu. There was no plan.”

Another opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also slammed Netanyahu's government, underlining that Israel's foreign relations had deteriorated to an unprecedented level under Netanyahu's leadership, blaming what he described as a combination of “amateurism, arrogance and a failure to read reality.”

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference, Lapid said the decline could be reversed by a future government, arguing that “the problem is not the State of Israel, but the current government.”

He called for tougher action against what he described as "Jewish terrorism" in the occupied West Bank, saying two Border Police battalions and 200 police officers should be deployed there to curb settler violence.

Lapid outlined what he considered to be the tasks of the next government in the event of a change of power after the general elections scheduled for the near future, saying: “Here is a list of tasks for the next government that will be formed within a few months.”

He added that among these tasks is “dealing with Jewish terrorism in the West Bank swiftly and decisively; it's not complicated.”

“We will deploy two Border Police battalions and two hundred police officers there, and it will be over. Jewish terrorism is a moral failure and a disgrace, and these extremists are causing us great harm on a global scale,” he added, referring to the attacks by Israeli occupiers.

In February 2026, the US and Israel launched strikes targeting Iranian military installations and infrastructure, before the confrontation expanded into direct exchanges of fire.

Israel also carried out a large-scale military operation against targets inside Iran in June 2025, saying it targeted Tehran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities. Iran denied seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

No international report has confirmed that Iran possesses nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu’s interview with the right-wing Channel 14 came as Israel prepares for general elections expected in the coming months.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of maintaining nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US regional allies. Tehran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and says it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Israel, which occupies Palestinian territories as well as land in Lebanon and Syria, is widely believed by international experts to be the only country in the Middle East possessing a nuclear arsenal, although it has never officially acknowledged it. Its nuclear facilities are not subject to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

The Israeli general elections are scheduled to take place on October 27, with ongoing debate about the possibility of bringing the date forward, while the Israeli political system allows parties to carry out their political and advocacy activities before the official campaign begins.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul.