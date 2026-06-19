‘If we don't quickly replace this government, Israel's foreign relations will be wiped out,’ says Yair Lapid

Israeli opposition leader warns country’s foreign relations being damaged amid tensions with allies ‘If we don't quickly replace this government, Israel's foreign relations will be wiped out,’ says Yair Lapid

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, warning that Israel’s international relations were deteriorating following growing tensions with key allies.

In a post on US social media company X, Lapid pointed to a series of recent diplomatic disputes involving senior Israeli officials and international partners.

“In the past day, the U.S. Vice President got angry at a press conference over Smotrich and Ben Gvir, Foreign Minister Sa'ar cut ties with the European Union's foreign minister, and President Trump said Netanyahu is showing irresponsibility in Lebanon,” Lapid wrote.

“If we don't quickly replace this government, Israel's foreign relations will be wiped out,” he added.

Lapid’s remarks came amid growing debate in Israel over the government’s handling of relations with Washington and European partners following the signing of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the regional conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday strongly rejected criticism from Israeli officials over the agreement, saying some had “very personally attacked the President of the United States.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that US President Donald Trump was right to urge Netanyahu to “show a sense of responsibility,” while criticizing Israel’s military strategy in Lebanon, Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The comments reflect mounting diplomatic pressure on Israel as efforts continue to implement the US-Iran agreement and secure a broader regional ceasefire.