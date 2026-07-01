‘Netanyahu said repugnant things. Iran had no nuclear bombs whatsoever. He is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public,’ Gadi Eisenkot says

Israeli opposition leader accuses Netanyahu of fabricating Iran nuclear claims to frighten public ‘Netanyahu said repugnant things. Iran had no nuclear bombs whatsoever. He is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public,’ Gadi Eisenkot says

Former Israeli army chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fabricating claims that Iran possesses nuclear weapons in order to frighten the Israeli public.

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Eisenkot made the remarks at a conference in central Israel, saying Netanyahu’s recent statements on Iran’s nuclear capabilities were false.

“Netanyahu said repugnant things. Iran had no nuclear bombs whatsoever. He is fabricating reality to frighten the Israeli public,” Eisenkot, who is also the head of Yashar party, was quoted as saying.

The newspaper said Eisenkot was referring to comments Netanyahu made Tuesday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14, in which the prime minister said: “I entered Iran twice to save us from annihilation by atomic bombs that were already in their hands.”

Eisenkot, who served as Israel’s military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, announced Tuesday that he intends to run for prime minister.

In February 2026, the US and Israel launched strikes targeting Iranian military installations and infrastructure, before the confrontation expanded into direct exchanges of fire.

Israel also carried out a large-scale military operation against targets inside Iran in June 2025, saying it targeted Tehran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities. Iran denied seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

No international report has confirmed that Iran possesses nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu’s interview with the right-wing Channel 14 came as Israel prepares for general elections expected in the coming months.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of maintaining nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US regional allies. Tehran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and says it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Israel, which occupies Palestinian territories as well as land in Lebanon and Syria, is widely believed by international experts to be the only country in the Middle East possessing a nuclear arsenal, although it has never officially acknowledged it. Its nuclear facilities are not subject to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul

