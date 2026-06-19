Israeli officials fear rift with US could lead to arms embargo: Report Rift with White House could result in arms shipment delays, security restrictions, Israeli newspaper Maariv reports

Israeli officials fear that the rift with the White House could lead to an arms embargo and security restrictions, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported Thursday.

Israeli officials are concerned that if Tel Aviv continues to insist on its current position, the deepening dispute with Washington amid the newly signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding could result in delays in arms shipments, restrictions on operational assistance, and the possibility of harsher measures, including an arms embargo.

They said US President Donald Trump’s remarks criticizing Israel’s policy in Lebanon and his personal comments targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were a signal of American pressure being applied behind the scenes, which is expected to intensify following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

Trump has reportedly been exerting pressure on Netanyahu in recent weeks to show flexibility on the northern front as part of his efforts to secure the signing of the deal with Iran.

The officials, according to the newspaper, said the US demands include an Israeli withdrawal from five positions in southern Lebanon, withdrawal from the Syrian Hermon area, and a significant reduction in military activity that could jeopardize the diplomatic process with Iran.

They argued that Washington will continue its pressure campaign and seek to obtain from Netanyahu a commitment to withdraw, or at least a formula that would allow Trump to present an Israeli-American achievement on the Lebanese front.

According to the officials, efforts are underway to mend ties with the White House, and the possibility of holding a meeting with Trump or sending a senior delegation to Washington is being considered, although no response has reportedly been received from the US so far.