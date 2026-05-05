May 15 marks anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967 according to Hebrew calendar

Israeli officials call for mass incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday to mark East Jerusalem occupation May 15 marks anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967 according to Hebrew calendar

Thirteen Israeli officials, including three ministers, have called on occupiers to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque in droves on Friday, May 15, to mark the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem.

According to Hebrew calendar, Israel marks what it calls “Jerusalem Day” and the “reunification” of the city, which this year falls on May 15. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967.

The date also coincides with the anniversary of the “Nakba,” a term used by the Palestinians to refer to Israel’s foundation on the rubble of Palestinian villages on May 15, 1948.

According to Army Radio, 13 members of the Knesset, including three ministers, requested the opening of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Jews next week.

Those officials include Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Sports Minister Miki Zohar and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

The radio said Israeli police are likely to reject the request, despite previously allowing large-scale incursions into the compound.

The outlet quoted associates of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as saying the decision lies with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he should be consulted.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed occupiers to enter the Al-Aqsa compound daily, except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Palestinians view these incursions as highly provocative, saying they violate the sanctity of the holy site and aim to alter its religious status quo.

They say Israel has for decades intensified efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

Palestinians consider the occupied East Jerusalem the capital of their future state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul