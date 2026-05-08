Occupiers entered outskirts of village, set fire to a vehicle and wrote racist slogans on several homes, witnesses say

Israeli occupiers torch Palestinian vehicle, spray racist graffiti near northeast Ramallah Occupiers entered outskirts of village, set fire to a vehicle and wrote racist slogans on several homes, witnesses say

Israeli occupiers set fire to a Palestinian vehicle Friday and sprayed racist graffiti on the walls of homes northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that occupiers entered the outskirts of Abu Falah village, torched a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian resident, wrote racist slogans on several homes and then fled the area.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen a surge in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force, alongside rising attacks by the occupiers on Palestinians and their property.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750 and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000 since October 2023, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul