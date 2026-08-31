Attack on al-Mughayyir carried out under Israeli army protection, says official news agency WAFA

Israeli occupiers shoot 4 Palestinians during attack on West Bank village Attack on al-Mughayyir carried out under Israeli army protection, says official news agency WAFA

Four Palestinians were shot and injured Sunday evening when Israeli occupiers attacked the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews took four people with gunshot wounds to the hospital.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said groups of Israeli occupiers attacked the village under the protection of Israeli forces, damaging Palestinian vehicles and sparking confrontations with residents.

The occupiers also attempted to attack several homes, including one belonging to resident Shaaban Abu Aliya, while others approached houses on the western side of the village, the agency said.

Palestine TV aired footage showing Israeli occupiers near Palestinian homes in al-Mughayyir during the attack.

Earlier, Israeli forces closed the village entrance, preventing Palestinians from entering or leaving, according to WAFA.

The agency said the closure coincided with Israeli occupiers and their livestock spreading across areas south and west of the village under army protection.

Al-Mughayyir and other Palestinian communities in the Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate have faced repeated attacks by Israeli occupiers, including grazing livestock on Palestinian land and taking over land.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in Beita, south of Nablus, and damaged the contents of one house, WAFA said.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli occupiers also began infrastructure work at a recently established illegal settlement outpost in al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, according to the agency.

The West Bank has witnessed continued escalation in Israeli military offensives and occupier attacks since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, alongside the expansion of illegal settlement outposts, construction of occupier-only roads, and tighter restrictions on Palestinian movement.