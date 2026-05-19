Israeli occupiers set fire to Palestinian land in West Bank Authorities issue stop-work orders for homes, structures south of Hebron

Israeli occupiers set fire Monday evening to Palestinian-owned land in the occupied West Bank under the protection of Israeli forces, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra told WAFA that occupiers ignited fires on Palestinian land in the Umm Nir area of al-Karmil town, south of Hebron.

He said civil defense volunteers from the villages of al-Tuwana and Susya in Masafer Yatta worked to extinguish the fires.

In a separate development, anti-settlement activist and Umm Qusa village council member Najeh Ataymat said Israeli authorities recently issued 15 stop-work orders targeting homes, residential structures and facilities in the village in the Yatta desert area south of Hebron.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the occupied West Bank have killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured around 12,245 others and led to nearly 23,000 arrests, according to official Palestinian figures.