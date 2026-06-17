Israeli occupiers set fire to 2 mosques, army demolishes Palestinian home in occupied West Bank Israeli occupiers storm villages of Jiljilya and Mazra’a al-Nubani amid surging violence against Palestinians

Israeli occupiers on Wednesday set fire to parts of two mosques in the villages of Jiljilya and Mazra’a al-Nubani, north of the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, and sprayed Hebrew slogans on their walls, while Israeli forces demolished an inhabited Palestinian home east of Yatta.

A group of occupiers stormed Jiljilya at dawn and set fire to the village mosque, burning the women's prayer hall and damaging the mosque's exterior walls, local sources told Anadolu.

The village has recently witnessed an escalation in occupier attacks, the sources said.

Last month, occupiers attacked the village and stole a flock of sheep.

In a separate incident, occupiers attacked Mazra’a al-Nubani and set fire to a mosque there, causing material damage. They also sprayed Hebrew slogans on the walls of both mosques.

Later on Wednesday, Israeli forces demolished an inhabited Palestinian home east of Yatta in the southern occupied West Bank near a settlement road under construction.

Israeli forces, accompanied by heavy machinery, raided the Barouq area between Irfaiya and Ad-Deirat, east of Yatta and south of Hebron, local activist Osama Makhamra told Anadolu.

Israeli bulldozers demolished an inhabited 180-square-meter home belonging to Palestinian resident Hamza Kamel al-Adra, he said.

Ahmed al-Adra, a resident of the area, told Anadolu that the demolition was carried out on the grounds that the home had been built without a permit in an area classified as Area C under the Oslo II agreement signed between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel in 1995.

Under the agreement, the West Bank is divided into Areas A, B and C. Area A is under full Palestinian control.

Area B is under Palestinian civilian control and Israeli security control, while Area C is under full Israeli control and comprises about 60% of the West Bank.

Israeli authorities bar construction or land reclamation in Area C without permits, which Palestinians say are nearly impossible to obtain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank, carrying out widespread home raids and arrests after sealing off one of the city's neighborhoods amid heavy military reinforcements, local sources told Anadolu.

During the raid, more than five Palestinians were detained, including a young man arrested after several roads in the city were closed, according to the sources.

On Tuesday evening, two Palestinians, including a journalist, were wounded by Israeli army fire during raids in the West Bank, while occupiers attacked two vehicles near the northern city of Salfit, local sources said.

Quds News Network correspondent Mutasem Saqf al-Hait was wounded while covering violent clashes that broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupiers in the village of Deir Abu Mashal, the sources added.

In the town of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, a 15-year-old girl was wounded by a bullet in the shoulder during an Israeli army raid. She was taken to a hospital in Ramallah, where her condition was described as stable, medical sources told Anadolu.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed escalating attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property, including arson, land confiscation and restrictions preventing farmers from accessing their land, particularly in areas near settlements and outposts.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli escalation in the West Bank has killed 1,169 Palestinians and injured 12,666 others, while around 23,000 have been arrested and 33,000 displaced, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel and Lina Altawell in Istanbul