Israeli occupiers seize Palestinian vehicle, block entrances in West Bank town

Israeli occupiers stormed the town of Deir Dibwan in Ramallah in the central West Bank on Thursday, seizing a Palestinian vehicle and blocking access roads to the town.

According to local sources, the occupiers raided Deir Dibwan hours after Israeli army and police forces were deployed in the area, confiscating a Palestinian vehicle and obstructing movement at the town’s entrances.

Eyewitnesses reportedly said two separate groups of occupiers entered the town from different directions, one group arriving from the Tel area under the protection of the Israeli army, and the other from a bridge at the western entrance of the town.

It was reported that the occupiers advanced into the town using a confiscated Palestinian car and an off-road vehicle, later surrounding a family home, locking its iron gate, and preventing residents from accessing the property.

The occupiers also blocked the main eastern road linking Deir Dibwan with the village of Ramon, temporarily cutting off entry and exit routes to the town.

Sources said the occupiers remained in the area for several hours before withdrawing from the town’s entrances, followed by the retreat of Israeli army and police forces.