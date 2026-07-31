Israeli army also injures 11 Palestinians, turns 4 homes in town of Tell into military outposts

Israeli occupiers raid areas near Nablus, army arrests 14 Palestinians in raids across West Bank Israeli army also injures 11 Palestinians, turns 4 homes in town of Tell into military outposts

Israeli occupiers, under army protection, raided areas west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus and the nearby town of Tell on Friday morning, while the army arrested 14 Palestinians and injured 11 others during multiple raids in multiple cities.

An Anadolu correspondent said dozens of occupiers entered the Ain al-Mazrab area of Tell, as well as the al-Ameriya area and its surroundings west of Nablus, under the protection of Israeli forces.

The occupiers left less than 30 minutes after arriving.

The raid came after occupier groups called for a mass march to Tell on Friday.

It also came a day after the Israeli army turned four homes in the town into military outposts.

The latest raid follows an occupier attack on Tell a week earlier that killed four Palestinians, wounded several others, and set homes, vehicles, and other Palestinian property ablaze.

Two Israelis were also killed in the violence, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Local sources and the Prisoners’ Media Office said Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians, including former prisoners, after raiding homes across the West Bank.

Eight of the arrests were reported in Nablus province in the northern West Bank.

The sources said Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinians in Hebron and two others in Bethlehem in the south, while one Palestinian was detained at a military checkpoint in Ramallah and al-Bireh province in central West Bank, and another after Israeli forces raided his home in Tulkarm in the north.

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated 11 Palestinians during confrontations with Israeli forces in the village of al-Juneid, southwest of Nablus.

One young man was shot in the abdomen, while 10 others suffered tear gas inhalation, including four children, it said.

The confrontations erupted after the Israeli army secured a settler march in the villages of al-Juneid, Surra and Tell in Nablus province, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians who protested the settler incursion, causing several suffocation cases, the sources said.

The Israeli army carries out near-daily raids and arrests in West Bank cities, towns and refugee camps, alongside intensified military operations since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israel has arrested 24,600 Palestinians since October 2023, including 1,900 children and 785 women.

Around 9,400 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including 94 women, more than 350 children held in Megiddo and Ofer prisons, 3,244 administrative detainees and 1,320 people Israel classifies as “unlawful combatants,” according to the group.

Occupier attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank alongside near-daily Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps.​​​​​​​