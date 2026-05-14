Arson, beatings and gunfire reported as occupier assaults target several Palestinian villages

Israeli occupiers injure Palestinians, foreign activist in West Bank attacks Arson, beatings and gunfire reported as occupier assaults target several Palestinian villages

Israeli occupiers launched attacks on several Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, injuring Palestinians, including a child, and a foreign activist and setting fire to land, according to local sources.

In Al-Mughayyir village northeast of Ramallah, occupiers set fire to land in the village plain as Israeli forces stormed the area simultaneously, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians who gathered to confront the occupiers and extinguish the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

In the eastern area of Shaab al-Butm in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, a Palestinian and a foreign activist sustained bruises after armed occupiers attacked the area and hurled stones at residents’ homes, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The attack also caused material damage, the agency said.

In another incident south of Nablus, occupiers attacked a home in Burin village, throwing stones and severely beating a woman and her daughter, local sources told Anadolu.

During the attack, occupiers also opened fire toward residents as local Palestinians attempted to confront the assault.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an escalation in Israeli military operations including raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force alongside rising occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750 and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

