Israeli forces also uproot more than 300 trees, cut water lines supplying farmland in northern Jordan Valley

Israeli occupiers injure 6 Palestinians, army detains ambulance crews in occupied West Bank Israeli forces also uproot more than 300 trees, cut water lines supplying farmland in northern Jordan Valley

Six Palestinians from the same family were injured Friday after Israeli occupiers attacked them with beatings and pepper spray in the Huwara community in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated six injured Palestinians, including an elderly man, women and children, before transferring them to a hospital.

Osama Makhamreh, an anti-settlement activist, told Anadolu that occupiers attacked the family of 80-year-old Ibrahim Ismail al-Jabour while they were on their land near their home.

The occupiers beat the family members and sprayed pepper spray in their faces, injuring the elderly man, several women and children, he said.

The Israeli army provided protection for the occupiers before arresting Qassem Ibrahim al-Jabour, Yasser Youssef al-Jabour and Ibrahim Omar al-Jabour, Makhamreh added.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks across the West Bank during the first half of this year, killing 17 Palestinians.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli army and occupier attacks in the West Bank have killed 1,179 Palestinians and injured 12,666 others, in addition to the arrest of around 24,000 people.

Army detains ambulance crews

In a separate development, the Israeli army shot several Palestinians, beat others and detained ambulance crews during an early Friday raid on Al-Mughayyir village in the central occupied West Bank.

Amin Abu Alia, head of the village council in Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, told Anadolu that clashes broke out after Israeli forces raided the village from its eastern side.

He said three Palestinians were shot and taken to a medical center in the nearby town of Abu Falah.

The army also raided the home of resident Mohammed Hamed Abu Alia and beat those inside, leaving several with bruises and other injuries, Abu Alia said.

Clashes later erupted with Palestinians who went to support the family, during which Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two people, including one wounded in the head and face by shrapnel from a stun grenade and another who had been beaten. Both were transferred to a hospital.

The society also said its teams treated a 60-year-old man who had been shot and transferred him to a hospital.

In a separate statement, the Red Crescent said Israeli forces detained its crews for about two hours before releasing them while they were treating wounded people inside a home in the village. It said Israeli forces also confiscated the ambulance keys.

The developments came amid escalating Israeli raids and military operations across occupied West Bank cities and towns as Israel continues its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 8, 2023.

Army uproots trees, cuts water lines

In a separate incident, the Israeli army uprooted more than 300 trees and cut water lines supplying about 45,000 dunams (11,120 acres) of agricultural land in the northern Jordan Valley.

The Palestinian Al-Bidar Human Rights Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said in a statement that the army uprooted more than 300 olive and grape trees and cut water lines supplying farmland in the Al-Baqi'a Plain, east of Atouf village in Tubas province.

The bulldozing was part of work to open a military road and build a wall, threatening large areas of farmland and causing extensive damage to farmers, water sources and agricultural resources in the northern Jordan Valley, the group said.

The commission said occupiers also uprooted and damaged 23,145 trees during the first half of the year, including 11,383 olive trees.