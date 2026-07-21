Family of 7 displaced after Israeli forces demolish 2-story house in Sa’ir town, east of Hebron

Israeli occupiers injure 3 Palestinians in West Bank attack Family of 7 displaced after Israeli forces demolish 2-story house in Sa’ir town, east of Hebron

Three Palestinians were injured on Tuesday after Israeli occupiers attacked the town of Raba, east of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, medical and local sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams treated three people who were beaten by occupiers in the town and transferred them to hospital.

Raba village council head Ghassan Bazour said a group of occupiers attacked the home of Palestinian resident Yassin Hassan Silawi in the northeastern part of the town and severely beat him and two of his sons.

The occupiers also tried to steal sheep from a farm belonging to the family, Bazour told Anadolu.

The attackers came from a settlement outpost built on the town’s land in the Jabal al-Salmi area, adding that Raba has been facing repeated occupier attacks, he said.

About 750,000 occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, where they carry out attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.

During the first half of this year, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property, according to a July 6 report by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The attacks included raids on Palestinian villages, burning homes, opening fire, seizing land and establishing settlement outposts, killing 17 Palestinians.

In a separate incident, the Israeli army demolished an inhabited Palestinian home in the town of Sa’ir, east of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, displacing a family of seven.

Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, raided the Wadi al-Sharakh area of the town and demolished the 2-story building belonging to Palestinian resident Fouad Jaradat, local sources told Anadolu.

“The Israeli forces raided the area suddenly and without prior warning, ordering the family to remove the children and personal belongings before beginning the demolition,” Adel Jaradat, the homeowner’s son told Anadolu.

“We were surprised when soldiers asked us to take the children out, then they started demolishing the house,” he said.

“This house took us a lot of effort to build, but the occupation demolished it suddenly,” he added.

Jaradat said the demolition was carried out under the pretext of building without a permit in Area C.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, Area C falls under full Israeli control and makes up about 60% of the occupied West Bank.

International humanitarian law prohibits the destruction of civilian property except in cases of absolute military necessity, according to the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities carried out 341 demolitions in the first half of this year, destroying 740 Palestinian structures and issuing 254 new demolition notices.

The UN says Israeli demolitions have displaced more than 1,700 Palestinians in 2025.

Palestinians warn that such demolitions and occupier attacks are used to pave the way for formally annexing the West Bank, undermining the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.





